Actress, Iyabo Ojo's Children Meets Their Father For The First Time [Photo]

Actress Iyabo Ojo's children reunited with their father after six years of being away from him and they took to their respective Instagram accounts to share their excitement.





Priscilla Ajoke Ojo shared a photo she took with her father and brother and captioned it,









"Hi guys meet my dad, we haven’t seen for about 6 years, I’m glad we got to hangout and reunite ???? #family"





Festus Oladunjoye Ojo also took photos with his father and sister during the reunion and shared it with the caption,





"That is my dad for all those who have wondered what he looks like. Even though I have not see him in about 6years it felt like only weeks ago when I saw him today. Long story short I had a nice day ? @its.priscy"





Iyabo Ojo married her ex-husband, a movie marketer, in 1999 when she was 21. That same year, they welcomed their son, Then in 2001, they welcomed their daughter. They divorced years later.





