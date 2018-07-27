414 Immigrants Deported From Nigeria

Published:





The Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme Command, said it deported 414 irregular immigrants in the first six months of the year, 2018.





The command’s spokesman, Yusuf Salman, said this on Wednesday in Seme that 159 Nigerians were also refused departure rights from Seme border during the period under review.





He added that 97,595 people arrived in the country through the border with valid passports and complete documents.





"From January to June 2018, 97,595 people arrived through the border with valid passports, 60,621 of them were males while 36,974 were females. Also, 88,015 people, comprising 48,900 males and 39,115 females, left Nigeria through Seme border within the period, ” he said.





Yusuf also explained that 56 foreigners were refused entry permits through the border during the period. He said that the foreigners were from South Africa, Belgium, Congo, Kenya, Ghana, Australia, Brazil, Lebanon, Italy and India.





He added that 250 Nigerians were also repatriated from other West African countries, particularly, Ghana, due to irregularities discovered in their travel documents. He said that the command received and rescued 65 victims of human trafficking. "The suspects were arrested and handed over to the immigration service headquarters for further action,” he said.

