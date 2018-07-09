41 Years Man Arrested For Defiling 11 Year Old Girl

Published:

A 45-year-old man nabbed for defiling an 11-year-old girl in Ogun state has blamed the devil for his actions.





Musibau Asinde allegedly accosted the girl in his neighbourhood at Ibese in Ogun state and raped her. Afterwards, the girl returned home and reported to her mother who in turn reported to the police at Ilaro Police Station.





Subsequently, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Opebiyi Sunday, led a team of detectives to the crime scene and arrested the suspect.





The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press release made available to Crimepuzzle, revealed that the victim’s mother, Mrs Idowu Risikat, complained that she sent the little girl on an errand at about 7:30 pm on June 5, 2018, adding that the girl got back home later than expected and told her she had been touched by Asinde.





The statement reads: "On receipt of the report, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, led his men to the resident of the suspect where he was promptly arrested.





"On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed it all on the devil."





According to the PPRO, the victim was taken to Ilaro General Hospital for medical attention. He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the state Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.

