32 Year Lady Arrested For Plotting To Assassinate Boyfriend In Lagos

A 32-year-old woman, Miss Ngozi Okwuside, has been dragged before an Ejigbo chief magistrate court for allegedly plotting to assassinate her boyfriend, Emmanuel Eze.



Police said that Okwuside hired some assassins to eliminate Eze along Oyedele Street, in the Ikotun area of Lagos, after she had accused him of cheating on her.



The prosecutor, Inspector G. Simon, told the court that Eze had been dating Okwuside for some time before the relationship broke down over trust issues.



The police said that the accused then hired some thugs who trailed Eze on a motorbike and threatened to kill him unless he reconciled with his former girlfriend.



The thugs allegedly sent by the accused were said to have continued to be trailing Eze both to his office and home in order to attack him but he was always lucky to escape. But, eventually, for fear the assassins might nab him one day to carry out their threat, Eze went to the police at the Ikotun Division and reported the threat to his life.



The prosecutor said that when the police arrested Okwuside and asked her to produce the suspected assassins she had sent after Eze, she declined to do so. The police found her culpable and charged her before the Ejigbo magistrate’s court for threatening Eze’s life by hiring thugs to attack him.



The prosecutor did not oppose her being granted bail.



The presiding magistrate, Mr L.K.J. Layeni, granted her bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum. She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail conditions.



The matter was adjourned till August 8, 2018.

