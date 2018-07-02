2Face Drags Former Business Partner To Court, Threatens N50 Million Lawsuit

Published:





Nigerian musician Blackface has said that his former bandmate of defunct Plantashun Boiz, 2Baba is suing him for the sum of N50 million.





The “Ahead of the Game” singer broke the news on his Instagram page with a photo of the legal documents he received from the “Nobody Holy Pass” singer.





Blackface said the singer is suing him because he claimed he wrote, “Let Somebody Love You” and "African Queen” for him.





He posted the photo and captioned it: “2face Idibia @official2baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe @efeomorogbe sued me for 50 Million.





"They (are) claiming I didn’t write #letsomebodyloveyou & #africanqueen (and) what else?





"Just about time me and my legal team (file) for #mydefence. After which I will release my album #risingsun (defendervol2).”





CKN News reported in May 2017 that the “African Queen” singer wrote to his former bandmate to apologise for making claims to the songs or face legal actions over defamation.





He urged Blackface in a letter sent through his lawyers to retract his comments or face the wrath of the law.





However, Blackface in several reports continued to blame 2Face for his peripheral treatment in the music industry saying 2Face should go to hell.

