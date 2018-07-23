23 Years Old Man Defiles 3 Year Old Girl

Published:





23 year old Christopher Arigidi pictured above, has been accused of defiling a three year old girl using engine oil.





Reports says Christopher attended a naming ceremony in the neighborhood where the little girl resides with her parents in Apata community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State last Wednesday and took her to his house, rubbed engine oil on her private part and then defiled her.





One of the youths in the area, Oshodi Ibeji, said Arigidi took the victim away under the guise of playing with her.“The suspect and some people were sitting together at the function. All of a sudden, the guy stood up and said he wanted to go and change his cloth at home.





As he was going, he took the girl along with him; the mother of the victim saw him when he was going. When the mother went back home, she did not see her daughter so she went to Argigidi’s house and found out that the girl had been defiled.





After discovering what happened, she reported to the youths who went to the man’s house to beat him up. He was later taken to the community chairman. He initially denied it but later confessed that he did it.” he said.





The victim’s mother, Pouma Ologun, said when she saw Arigidi taking her daughter away but never imagined he was planning to defile her. "When I saw my daughter with Christopher (Arigidi), I asked him where he was going to and he said he wanted to buy something, so I left him alone.





Later, I went to Christopher’s house to call my daughter, and as she was coming out, she was looking at her clothes. I drew her nearer and I saw oil on her laps, I asked her where she got oil from but she was just looking at me. When we got home, I removed her clothes and I saw oil in her private parts too, I called one of my friends who later told me that my daughter had been raped. When I asked my daughter who touched her, she mentioned Christopher’s name.” she said.





She is demanding justice. The chairman of the community, Jagun, was accused of releasing the suspect to his family even after he confessed to committing the crime. Jagun has however denied the allegation.





"I was not around when it happened but when I got back, I was told what happened. I told some people to lock him up in a room since we don’t have a police station in our community. The decision to take him to a police station lies in the hand of the victim’s father because the nearest police station to our community is very far.” he said.





Source: Punch

