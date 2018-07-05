2019:Alao Akala Declares Intention To Succeed Ajimobi As Oyo State Governor

Published:

A former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala has declared his intention to contest the governorship seat in 2019.



Alao-Akala said he was bowing to intense pressure from his admirers.



The former governor spoke yesterday at his Bodija, Ibadan, home while hosting members of the Akala Support Group.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the group, at a programme held at Premier Hotel in Ibadan on March 29, urged Alao-Akala to re-contest in 2019.



He said: “Patriotic people of Oyo State, for quite some time now, I have been inundated by telephone calls and text messages from well-meaning citizens and subjected to intense pressure.



“I have been receiving these messages from Destiny Group, corporate bodies, political associates and friends alike to stage a comeback to the governorship seat in the state.



“Having communed with my creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and due consultations with critical stakeholders, I do solemnly offer myself to contest for the governorship seat in 2019. So help me God.”



Alao-Akala said he was contesting with a view to consolidating on and surpassing the achievements of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.



The former governor claimed that he endeavoured “to put smiles on the faces of people within available resources” when he was governor between 2007 and 2011.



He lauded the efforts of Ajimobi, who has been governing the state in the last seven years.



Alao-Akala said: “Ajimobi’s remarkable programmes and projects in the areas where people find tough to venture into have been impactful on the citizenry such that the people have tagged him Koseleri (Pathfinder) Governor.



“My fellow compatriots, you can see vividly the similarities in our designations, Oyato (Unique) and Koseleri, both of which are clear evidence of purposeful governance.”



The Chairman of Akala Support Group, Dr Fola Akinosun, described the former governor as the most qualified and experienced among those who have declared interest in the governorship race.

