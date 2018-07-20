2019: PDP Ready To Take On APC – Atiku

Published:





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is prepared to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming elections.





Atiku was responding to allegations that there was a plan by the government to rig the general election in 2019, including the presidential poll.





Atiku, accompanied by his campaign director general, Gbenga Daniel, was in Taraba State to solicit support for his presidential campaign.





He was received by Governor Darius Ishaku and his deputy Haruna Manu, amongst others.





Atiku said:“I have come to formally place before you a request for you to support me emerge, not only as the candidate of our great party (PDP), but become the president of this country in 2019.





"You know, if I become the president of Nigeria, it is as good as a Taraban is the president.“I believe you will oblige to my request.”

