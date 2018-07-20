2019: I Am One Of The Seven Governors On Buhari's Watchlist - Ishaku

Published:





Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, has alleged that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is plotting to stop seven governors, including him, from seeking re-election in 2019.





According to report, he said this when former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar visited him in Jalingo, the state capital, on Thursday. Ishaku said he has told those seeking to remove him that only the wish of God would be done.





"I have been told on good authority that seven of us (governors) have been enlisted to be stopped from coming back in 2019,” he said. "That all arsenals, whether airplanes, guns and whatever means shall be used to wrestle power from us by hook or crook.





"I told them they are not God. It was God’s willing that I am in the saddle as governor today.“Everyone desires that Nigeria should be one. We must continue to keep the country united.”





Commenting on the killings in the state, Ishaku said:“I am the governor and chief security officer of my state, but in reality, I am helpless in terms of security. I am handicapped, I am a toothless bulldog.”





He dismissed the anti-graft crusade of the current administration, saying “corruption is not all about money.”“Corruption is not all about funds. If someone steals N100 million and you jail him for 100 days and another person kills 100 innocent people with AK47 and you allow him to go free, it is the worst form of corruption.”





Source: The Nation

