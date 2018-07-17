2019 General Elections:Buhari Writes NASS ,Seeks N242.4bn

Published:

President Buhari has informed the National Assembly that the 2019 elections will cost 242.4billion Naira. The President disclosed this in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday which was read on the floor during plenary.He explained that implementing a budget of 9.12trillion Naira for 2018 will be extremely challenging and therefore does not consider it expedient to increase the 2018 budget to accommodate the funds needed for the 2019 General Elections. He has, therefore, asked the National Assembly to transfer the funds appropriated for the new projects which are inserted in the 2018 budget to cover the sum of 228.8billion Naira for the elections.The President noted that the balance of 78.3billion will be provided in the 2019 budget.