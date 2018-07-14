2019: FG Appoints Ex PDP Chairman Modu Sheriff As Buhari Support Committee Chairman

Published:





The Federal Government has announced a former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, as the Director General of Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters, Hon Gideon Sammani, made the disclosure in a statement made available to reporters on Friday.





The statement said Sheriff-led body has a list of 35 members of the Support Committee, 10 members of National Advisory Committee and 5 members of National Patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.





A popular Kano musician, Dauda Rara was appointed National Director Music, while a Nollywood Actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot is the National Publicity Secretary.





Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor and governorship aspirant of APC, Uche Ugwumba Nwosu will serve as the National Secretary.





The statement read: “In preparation for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the National Working Committee of the organisation.





"The prominent individuals have been selected from Buhari Support Group in their own rights as loyalists.”





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mamman Daura all make up the National Patrons of the Committee.





Members of the National advisory Committee are: Senator M.T Mbu, Senator Yerima Bakura, Senator George Akume, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Ita Giwa, Hon Gudaji Kazaure, Hajiya Ireti, Ismaila Isa Funtua and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

