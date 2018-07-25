2019 Election:Agbakoba’s NIM Set To Merge With 15 Parties

Published:

The Olisa Agbakoba-led Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) says it is ready to team up with 15 political parties and groups ahead of Nigeria’s general election in 2019.





Agbakoba is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).





Other prominent members of the NIM include former governor of Cross River state Donald Duke, and former speaker of the House of Representatives Ghali Na’Abba.





The NIM, in a statement on Tuesday, said its ultimate goal was to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC).





“Nigeria’s political history is clearly replete with failures of the electoral alliance, especially as it concerns adopting common platforms or candidates of past alliances at the critical point of elections,” it said.





“It is to that extent that the National Secretariat of NIM was mandated in June to embark on a national consultation with leaders of political parties for the purpose of exploring the prospects of initiating a formidable alliance or merger of frontline political parties as well as groups that have yet to apply for registration with INEC or those with pending registration towards an understanding for a fusion into a common political platform for the 2019 elections in order to enable the required cohesion for ousting the ruling political platform in Nigeria.”

