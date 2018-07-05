2019 Election May Not Hold - PDP Chairman Uche Secondus

Published:





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned that the 2019 general elections may not hold if the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State is rigged.





He said the election must be free, fair and credible. Secondus spoke at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday while playing host to the Forum of PDP Local Government Chairmen who had paid him a courtesy visit.





He said the PDP would do everything within the law to win the 2019 presidential election to “save Nigerians from the All Progressives Congress-inflicted hardship.”





Also, Secondus charged members of the forum to work hard to reposition the party in their respective wards, just as he assured them that the party under his stewardship was committed to free, fair and credible polls.





He said, “It is no longer business as usual at Wadata as the party has decentralised power to the grassroots to strengthen the party in readiness for the 2019 polls.





"To guard against corrupting party officials in the future, the National Working Committee would not assign hungry people on its assignments at whatever level.





"We have warned them not to rig the Ekiti governorship election because there will be a crisis. There may be no election in 2019 if Ekiti election is rigged.





"We won’t post persons who are hungry on party’s assignments; people who are looking for money. We have resolved here at Wadata that no one can change positions or names of people that have won elections. That was in the past.”

