2019: Bukola Saraki Will Be Buhari’s Biggest Opponent - Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, will be President Buhari’s biggest challenge during the 2019 general elections.





Okupe said this during a television interview, while speaking on the defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC), that took place both in the Senate and House of Representatives.





According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will accept any individual or parties that want to join them.





“It’s regrettable now but I was one of those who felt if defectors wanted to go, they should go. PDP has been humble, they will take any individual or parties ready to move. 2019 for me is about Saraki and President Buhari. Saraki is becoming the most important politician outside the presidency,” Okupe said.





Source: Channels Television

