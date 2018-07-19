19yr Old Boy Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Dispose Her Body

Published:





The people of Ogida quarters in the Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, has been thrown into murning state, as one 19yr old Junior Baba, reportedly killed his girlfriend.





The incident was said to have occurred on Akugbe Street in Benin metropolis. It was learnt that the deceased, one Matilda Odiri, had had an argument with the suspect over alleged unfaithfulness.





Odiri, 18, was said to have visited Junior's residence in the area where she intended to pass the night before the argument ensued on July 7.





It was gathered that the teenage girl had accused her boyfriend of allegedly having an affair with another girl, after observing that he kept late nights.





The accusation was said to have angered the suspect, who picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the right side of her chest at about 11pm.





The wound was said to have allegedly caused her to bleed to death.





It was further learnt that Junior, realising that his girlfriend was dead, brought out her corpse from his room and dumped it on a street, before fleeing to the Aduwawa area of Benin.





But he was later said to have been arrested by some security operatives, after the matter was allegedly reported to the police by his father.





The suspect was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department where he was undergoing investigation.

