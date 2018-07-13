13 Years Old Boy Cuts Off Man's Penis Trying To Rape Him In Katsina

Published:

The Katsina Police Command has said it will investigate an allegation of sodomy involving a police inspector whose name was given as Lawal Mohammed.



The Inspector was alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old boy.



The boy was reported to have cut off Mohammed’s manhood with a knife during the act.



The cop was initially admitted to Faskari General Hospital from where police authorities reportedly removed him to an undisclosed hospital in Katsina for protection.





Spokesman for Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident on Wednesday night.



He said, “We received a complaint from members of the community that a police inspector was involved in an immoral act and was injured in the process. We had to move him to a hospital for further treatment after he was found in a pool of his blood.



“All we are after now is saving his life. After that, the command will investigate him on the allegation that he was having sex with a 13-year-old boy when part of his penis was cut off by the boy. The outcome of the investigation will determine the next line of action by the command.”



The police spokesman said no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.



Sources revealed that the incident happened on Tuesday night at Tudun Markabu community in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.



The sources added that the police inspector was initially transferred from Sabuwar Local Government Area to Kankara before his recent posting to Faskari.



It was further learnt that the errant inspector might have been set up following allegations in the community that he was fond of having sex with young boys.

Share This