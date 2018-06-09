Actress Yvonne Nelson Dismisses Break Up Rumor With Baby Daddy

Published:





Two days ago, we reported about an alleged breakup between Yvonne Nelson and the father of her baby.





Jamie Roberts after it emerged they unfollowed each other and deleted their photos of themselves on Instagram.





Well, the Ghanaian actress has now denied the break-up reports with her babydaddy in an interview with Ghana's base online radio.





She explained that the accusations that they have both unfollowed each other on Instagram and other social media handles are not true.





According to her, they have never followed each other on social media so that can't be a reason enough to spark break-up rumors.





Yvonne and Jamie have been in a relationship for about two years welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ryn in October 2017.

