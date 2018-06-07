'You’re Void Of Emotional Intelligence’ — Ezekwesili Tackles Buhari Over Civil War Comment

Published:

Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over a recent statement he made about the civil war.



On Tuesday, Buhari said Nigerian soldiers were constrained to show a lot of restraint while fighting Biafrans.



The war broke out in 1967 after eastern Nigeria declared “Republic of Biafra.” Many people lost their lives by the time the war ended in 1970.



In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Ezekwesili said the president is “void of emotional intelligence.”



She said the habit of Buhari to play one segment of the people against the other is condemnable.



“A leader of a country who every time he speaks, evokes division among his people only diminishes himself.



Leaders unite their people. A true leader does not pawn on his people’s differences for his own benefit.



#BasicLeadership,” she tweeted.

“In a bid to offer unearned praise to his former colleague, our .@NGRPresident @MBuhari disdains the painful memory of millions of his citizens who lost millions of their families in the #BiafraWar. What kind of unkindness is that? The President is void of Emotional Intelligence!!



“Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. Earlier president upset his citizens when his best response to the deaths in Benue was to compare it with the scale of the ones in Zamfara! What is that? Just one death of a citizen and the pain it leaves should matter to him.



“This ingrained habit of

.@NGRPresident @MBuhari to play one segment of his people against the other or one citizen against another is condemnable. Please just STOP IT. Be a leader for all your people and not for only those who supply you with

