You're Only Good At Attending Mass Burials – Fani-Kayode Tells Osinbajo

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has Slams Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying is not doing anything to halt the killing of Christians in the country.





Fani-Kayode was speaking in reaction to the massacre in Plateau state over the weekend, saying God will “punish” Osinbajo for not “defending” Christians against killer herdsmen in Nigeria.





”They slaughter believers each day and the best our “Christian” VP can do is attend mass burials. Shame on you @ProfOsinbajo,” he tweeted.









”The Living God will punish you for your cowardice and refusal to defend Christians and for your collusion with those that have unleashed genocide on the faithful.”

