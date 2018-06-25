Your Political Career Is Dead - Kano Government Blasts Kwankwaso

Published:

The Kano State Government has condemned Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for boycotting the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Kwankwaso had said his reasons for boycotting the convention was that the immediate past APC national leadership did not recognise the Wards, Local Governments and State Congresses conducted in Kano state.





The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, said the reasons given by the former Kano governor for his absence was false.





He said the Kano Congresses were adjudged the best recently conducted in the country as there was no case of parallel congress in the state.





While emphasising that Kwankwaso would have used the occasion, as a platform to reconcile his dispute with Governor Ganduje on the APC leadership in Kano, he, however, pointed out Kwankwaso’s pronounced absence at the convention, has nailed his political career.

