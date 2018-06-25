You Can't Deceive Nigerians With Change Of Slogan - PDP Tells APC

Published:





The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot fool Nigerians by changing its slogan from Change to Progress.





The national convention of the APC had on Saturday changed its slogan from ”Change” to ”Progress” following an announcement by one of the Masters of Ceremony that the delegates should no longer chorus”change.”





"I want to announce that when shout APC, the appropriate response should now be Progress and not Change,” the MC had announced. But Articles 4 of the APC Constitution, as amended, lists ”Change” as the slogan of the party.





That section has yet to be amended. And reacting, the PDP described this development as an insult on the intelligence of Nigerians.





"How can the APC think that by changing its slogan, Nigerians will suddenly forget that in the last three years of its administration, the nation has not witnessed the change it promised?” the APC asked in a statement on Sunday.





"How can Nigerians forget all the campaign promises upon which they rode to power have all turned out to be lies? It said the ruling party had nothing good to progress with.





"Rather, our nation requires a new leadership of qualitative Nigerians endowed with indepth knowledge in the areas of economy, security and good governance,” the PDP added.





"On our own part, the repositioned PDP is working round the clock in our resolve to bring forth a form of government that will encapsulate the aspirations, happiness and prosperity of Nigerians in all areas of life.





PDP urged Nigerians to shun another deceptive lexicon aimed to beguile them, now that election was around the corner.

Share This