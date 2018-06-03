Wounded Ekiti Lawmaker Moved To Lagos For Treatment

Published:

Former member of House of Representatives Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, who was hit by police bullets last Friday in Ekiti, has been moved to Lagos for post-surgery treatment. Bamidele, a chieftain of the APC, was flown to Lagos aboard an Air Ambulance Chopper with registration number 5N-BSW.





The chopper was said to have landed at about 3.05pm at sports field of Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti. Bamidele was one of six people hit by the bullets when a mobile policeman opened fire during an APC rally for governorship candidate Dr Kayode Fayemi on Friday.





CKN News had earlier reported that he had a surgery on Friday which lasted about five hours to remove two bullets lodged in his abdominal region and leg. The surgery was performed at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) by a team of eight doctors including four consultants.





“We want to assure our teeming supporters to discountenance the misinformation by rumour peddlers that his health had relapsed, saying he was in a stable condition and people were already having unfettered access to him at EKSUTH before he left for Lagos,” his media aide, Ahmed Salami, said in a statement.





“Dr. Fayemi and his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Aare Afe Babalola, Engr. Segun Oni, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Dr. Wole Oluleye, Barrister Victor Kolade and several other bigwigs in APC circle including ordinary members of his party were allowed access to him on the sick bed confirming the appreciable level of his stability before being allowed to be taken out of the state.





“Let me put on records that his being taken to Lagos was caused by gross dearth of equipment and personnel at EKSUTH. “As much as we salute the proficiency and commitments of the Doctors in the hospital, let me also added that many of the consultants and equipment used in performing the surgery were hired from other hospitals.





“To forestall a situation whereby we have to rely on bringing equipment that are readily available in other hospitals down to Ekiti to treat him, we decided to shift him to such hospital to fast-track his recuperation.”





