Sunday, 24 June 2018

Work Towards Party's Success In 2019..Buhari Tells APC Members

Published: June 24, 2018

President Mohammadu Buhari has appealed to delegates and contestants to keep faith with the party .

Buhari made the appeal in his address of welcome to party delegates at the ongoing National Convention of the party , in Abuja, on Saturday.

The President who paid glowing tributes to the party ’ s founding fathers and long- standing members attributed some of the challenges facing the party to the fact that the party is the ruling party .

Buhari enjoined party members to remain steadfast and work towards the party ’ s success in upcoming elections .

He also urged contestants to play by the rules.


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: