Work Towards Party's Success In 2019..Buhari Tells APC Members

President Mohammadu Buhari has appealed to delegates and contestants to keep faith with the party .Buhari made the appeal in his address of welcome to party delegates at the ongoing National Convention of the party , in Abuja, on Saturday.The President who paid glowing tributes to the party ’ s founding fathers and long- standing members attributed some of the challenges facing the party to the fact that the party is the ruling party .Buhari enjoined party members to remain steadfast and work towards the party ’ s success in upcoming elections .He also urged contestants to play by the rules.