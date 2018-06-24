Work Towards Party's Success In 2019..Buhari Tells APC Members

President Mohammadu Buhari has appealed to delegates and contestants to keep faith with the party .
Buhari made the appeal in his address of welcome to party delegates at the ongoing National Convention of the party , in Abuja, on Saturday.
The President who paid glowing tributes to the party ’ s founding fathers and long- standing members attributed some of the challenges facing the party to the fact that the party is the ruling party .
Buhari enjoined party members to remain steadfast and work towards the party ’ s success in upcoming elections .
He also urged contestants to play by the rules.
Categories: Politics
