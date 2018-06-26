Woman Throws Her Only Child Into Pit Toilet In Ogun

Published:

A 21-year-old woman Amudalat Taiwo has been arrested for throwing her 12-day-old baby into a pit toilet in Ilaro area of Ogun state.





Taiwo was nabbed after a complaint from her landlord, Oshunshina Olawale, according to spokesman for the police in the southwest state, Abimbola Oyeyemi.





He said the landlord reported that one of his tenants on 28, Isheri Street, Ilaro, woke up early on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, and went to the toilet to relieve herself and later, the cry of a baby was heard inside the pit toilet.





Detectives were sent to the scene, where the latrine was broken and the baby rescued.





The suspect told the police that she was an orphan, adding that she got married to one Taiwo Owolabi, who was already married to another woman with whom he had five children.





“She stated further that the husband had never taken care of her and the baby and since she had no means of catering to the newborn baby, she decided to do away with her,” the police spokesman said.





In the meantime, the alleged husband is in police custody.

