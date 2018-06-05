Wilfred Ndidi Named In Football’s Most Valuable Player List

Published:





Super Eagles and Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been named as one of the 100 Most Valuable Player in the world, coming in at 79 with a value of £62.7 million.

The World Cup 2018 bound Ndidi made the list compiled by a research group, International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory.

On top of the list with a mind-boggling value of £201.2 million, is England and Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, while Brazil and Paris Sait-Germain wizard, Neymar at £195.7 million with France youngster, Kylian Mbappe in third position at £186.5 million.

Argentina and Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, with a value of £184.2 million is fourth while Egypt and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah is placed at number five at £171.3 million.

The shock on the list was Real Madrid and Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo who is at number 24 with a value of £103.4 million.

Top 10 Most Valuable Football Players:

Harry Kane (£201.2m)

Neymar (£195.7m)

Kylian Mbappe (£186.5m)

Lionel Messi (£184.2m)

Mohamed Salah (£171.3m)

Dele Alli (£171.0m)

Kevin De Bruyne (£167.2m)

Antoine Greizmann (£164.5 m)

Paulo Dybala (£164.2 m)

Romelu Lukaku (£163.4m)

Wilfred Ndidi (£62.7m)





