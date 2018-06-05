Wilfred Ndidi Named In Football’s Most Valuable Player List

Super Eagles and Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been named as one of the 100 Most Valuable Player in the world, coming in at 79 with a value of £62.7 million.
The World Cup 2018 bound Ndidi made the list compiled by a research group, International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory.
On top of the list with a mind-boggling value of £201.2 million, is England and Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, while Brazil and Paris Sait-Germain wizard, Neymar at £195.7 million with France youngster, Kylian Mbappe in third position at £186.5 million.
Argentina and Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, with a value of £184.2 million is fourth while Egypt and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah is placed at number five at £171.3 million.
The shock on the list was Real Madrid and Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo who is at number 24 with a value of £103.4 million.
Top 10 Most Valuable Football Players:
Harry Kane (£201.2m)
Neymar (£195.7m)
Kylian Mbappe (£186.5m)
Lionel Messi (£184.2m)
Mohamed Salah (£171.3m)
Dele Alli (£171.0m)
Kevin De Bruyne (£167.2m)
Antoine Greizmann (£164.5 m)
Paulo Dybala (£164.2 m)
Romelu Lukaku (£163.4m)
