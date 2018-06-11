Why Obasanjo Refused To Recognize MKO Abiola – Frank Kokori

Published:

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo never recognized Moshood Abiola due to inferiority complex, according to former Secretary-General of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Frank Kokori.





President Muhammadu Buhari had on 6 June moved the country’s Democracy Day from May 29th to June 12 in honour of Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.





And speaking in a recent interview, Kokori claimed that “Olusegun Obasanjo became President and then unilaterally declared May 29 as democracy day. So, since then, the battle has been on and we believed Obasanjo should have been able to do it in those eight years but we did not know that Obasanjo had this pathological hatred for people who he felt would be his rivals.





“He did not want anybody to shine like him. He had that phobia which I call inferiority complex. Obasanjo behaved that way to even smaller people like us who went to prison with him. He made many promises which he never fulfilled. We were totally disappointed in him.





“So, it came as a big news, a shock to us when we heard the news about June 12. It came from nowhere, it came from someone we least expected to do it. I least expected Buhari to do it. I thought maybe President Yar’Adua or Goodluck Jonathan would do it but not Buhari; we thought he was never interested in the June 12 struggle because I have never really seen him talk much about it.





“I didn’t know he was being calculative. No matter what you say about it, he has done something great and heroic for the country. Thursday (when he made the announcement) was my happiest day.”





Source: Punch

