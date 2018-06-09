Why Nigeria Lost USA 1994 World Cup - Bonfere Jo Reveals

Published:





Former Super Eagles assistant coach Jo Bonfrere has said Nigeria lost 2-1 to Italy in the second round of the 1994 World Cup due to internal crisis.





According to Bonfrere, he was not in talking terms with then Head Coach of the Super Eagles and fellow Dutchman Clemens Westerhof.





He said the Dutchman, his fellow countryman, lost the dressing room during the competition. In addition, he said the situation snowballed into an internal feud with the players taking sides with either of him or Westerhof.





"Players will look to me and urge me to speak or make changes, but me and the Coach at the time weren’t talking,” the coach told Brila FM.





"We could have beaten Italy and qualified to the quarter-final, but, there were soo many problems in the teams and the Coach was at the center of it all. At this moment, we can never shake hands,’ the 71-year-old explained.”

Share This