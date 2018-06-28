INEC Must Not Recognize Oshiomole As APC Chairman - PDP

Published:

The PDP on Wednesday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the ruling APC.





The former Edo state governor was sworn in as the leader of the party on Sunday after emerging National Chairman unopposed on Saturday.





But spokesman of the main opposition party, PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Oshiomhole’s emergence by affirmation was in violation of democratic requirements of direct voting by delegates.





He made this known while receiving party leaders from Kabba/Bunu area of Kogi at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.





“They used a prepared list from where they announced the list of their national officers through voice vote to affirm the illegality at the Eagle Square,” he said.





“When the PDP did similar thing, INEC declared the convention null and void. So, we are calling on the commission to do the same for APC, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, as amended.





“Oshiomhole and some officers of the party were not elected. Nobody voted for them. There is no provision of voice vote in the Electoral Act. The Act is superior to party’s constitution.”

Share This