Why I'm Investing Into Music - Veteran Nollywood Actor, Basorge Tariah

Popular entertainer, Basorge Tariah, has dabbled into music business. His new record label, Solid Star Records, will be unveiled on Sunday June 24, 2018 at The Carnavalah, Waziri Ibrahim Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. On that same day, he will also unleash his two fresh acts, Nifty Boy and Bere, on the scene.





According to a statement released by Solid Star Records, a subsidiary of Solid Star Entertainment, Basorge has brought on board a new partner and will be investing lots of resources in the development and marketing of new talents.





“The satisfaction in opening new pages for creative young people who stand absolutely no chance in the ever difficult and competitive terrain of entertainment is part of the factors currently driving the entertainment firm,” he said.





Basorge assured that Nifty Boy and Bere are two raw talents that will hold their own in the competitive music industry. Armed with a compelling youthful voice, Nifty Boy, real name Enoch Solomon, is a creative songwriter and a gifted producer. The Kaduna indigene is adventurous and experiments with different genres of music including R&B, Afropop and Dancehall.





Chidi-Ebere Bernard, who hails from Ebonyi State, is a whirling musical talent with wealth of experience. He has been musically tested and coated.





