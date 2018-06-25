Why I Shunned APC National Convention –Rabiu Kwankwaso

Published:





Former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso says he was absent from the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress on Saturday and Sunday because he wanted to avoid a breakdown of law and order.





He made this known in a statement he posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday.





Kwankwaso explained that the refusal of the APC leadership under John Odigie-Oyegun to recognise the congresses that favoured his loyalists at the state, local government and wards in Kano was the reason he and his supporters stayed away from the congress.





"I wish to inform the leadership of the party and the general public that we had wanted to be part of the National Convention but regrettably all the congresses that we conducted at the wards, Local Government Councils and at the State level were not recognized by the outgoing National Executive Council of the party,” he said.





"Therefore, I felt that presenting ourselves at such an important event will not be in the overall interest of the entire convention that is assuming we are allowed access into the convention ground.





"Because there are high chances that our presence could create embarrassments and a lot of friction similar or even worse than what occurred in the pavilions of delegations from Imo and Delta States during yesterday’s convention. However, as the new EXCO settles to start the efforts of uniting the party we wish you the very best.”





The senator however congratulated the newly elected National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, other members of the leadership.

