Why I Retained Emefiele As CBN Governor – Buhari

Published:

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele was not removed so as to salvage the economy, says President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari noted this at the Aso Villa on Friday in Abuja while he hosted some of his supporters.





According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) left the country in ruins, challenging anyone with contrary fact to present it.





“I said it is on record and I challenge anybody to check from Europe, United States and Asia that between 1999 and 2014, the 16 years of previous administration there was an average of 2.1 million per day of crude oil at the average cost of 100 dollars per barrel,’’ the president added.

Share This