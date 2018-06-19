Why I did Not Promote Myself To General As Nigeria’s Head of State — Buhari

Published:

Share This

'' I believed the fact that my colleagues in the military asked me to lead the country does not make me the overall general of the armed forces.''Apart from Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, who ruled Nigeria between January 16, 1966 and July 19, 1966 (when he was killed in a bloody military coup), all other military predecessors and successors of Mr. Buhari were full Generals.No matter their ranks, they were quick in promoting themselves to General on assumption of office as heads of state.Selfless man to the core.