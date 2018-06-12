Why I Can't Honor Buhari's Invitation To Abiola’s Investiture - Prof Humphrey Nwosu

Published:

Head of the defunct National Electoral Commission Prof. Humphrey Nwosu will not be attending the posthumous investiture of Moshood Abiola as the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.





Abiola was on 6 June handed the award by President Muhammadu Buhari with June 12 also penned as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.





However, Nwosu in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, commended Buhari for the gesture and regretted that he would not make the occasion.





“I thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Federal Government of Nigeria for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day and also (for) honouring the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola,” the letter read.





“Indeed, June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity.





“It is an honour to the very hard-working men and women of the defunct National Electoral Commission under my leadership at this long-awaited recognition. I humbly commend this action by the President.





“Undoubtedly, the democratic system of governance is the best, especially for the multi-ethnic nation like ours. I thank you for building on the foundation which my team and I laboured strenuously to establish and actualise on June 12, 1993.





“It is our hope that expanding the frontiers of democracy, of which all the people of Nigeria, regardless of ethnic group, will provide economic, social and developmental benefits that will certainly make Nigeria a great nation not only in Africa but across the world.





“Certainly, the scheduled event on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better nation.





“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, I will not be present at the investiture ceremony as I am outside the country. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”





Share This