Why Buhari Must Sack Top Military Officers In The Army - Fasheun

The founder of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove top military officers in charge of the fight against Boko Haram. Fasehun urged Buhari to mandate the military commanders to end the Boko Haram insurgency within six months.





He stated that the insurgency could be stopped soon but that the military are allegedly using it for commercial benefits. Addressing newsmen in Lagos on the state of the nation, he said, “The war of attrition unleashed by Boko Haram against defenceless citizens throughout the country continues unabated, nullifying Buhari’s campaign promise to end insurgency immediately after he took power.





“But the reality indicates that Boko Haram inflicts as many damages as before, with bombings, abductions and suicide squads going unabated. “President Buhari should sack military officers currently in charge of the (anti) Boko Haram campaign and mandate the defence team to end Boko Haram insurgency within six months.





“We seize this opportunity to demand the release of Leah Sharibu, the Chibok girls and other hostages in Boko Haram captivity. Every day they spend in captivity is a disgrace to this democracy. “Reports from soldiers and officers on the field indicated that Boko Haram could be wiped out easily but for colluding military commanders who want the campaign prolonged for selfish commercial benefits,” Fasehun said.

