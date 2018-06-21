What God Will Do To Buhari, APC In 2019 - Prophet Reveals

Published:

The Presiding Bishop of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries, Prophet Wale Olagunju, has revealed that God told him that even if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to red-carpet the whole nation, he will still lose the presidential election.





He said God has condemned Buhari to defeat already because he (Buhari) placed his Fulani people in charge of security in the country and allowed killing of innocent Nigerians on a daily basis.





Speaking in an interview, the cleric claimed that it was not in the mind of God for Buhari to rule beyond 2019, adding that the President has failed Nigerians.





Olagunju said, “Let me give you my own biblical view, whenever there is injustice there will be no peace. Forget about those bishops who are saying it shall be well with Nigeria.





“I am a die-hard supporter of Buhari in those days. One, to me his war against corruption is too selective.





“Buhari should know that corruption is a sin against God and mankind, so war against it should be total. I expect him to restructure Nigeria to balance the equation.





“He should conduct transparent censors to address the injustice that is going on in this country, create job opportunity for the youths who are roaming the streets and address the problem of tribalism in the nation, correct the lopsided appointments.





“It is not in the mind set of God for Buhari to rule beyond May 29, 2019. Look at the just concluded bye-election in Oyo State, yes, PDP floored APC hands down. This is just the beginning of what awaits Buhari and his APC come 2019.





“As earlier predicted by me in my prophecy of 2017 and 2018, let me be frank and declare before God of heaven and the whole earth, even if Buhari should red carpet the whole nation, Buhari and his APC will not win the 2019 presidential election.





“In my 2017 prophecy, the Lord told me He would raise adversaries against him and even his own kinsmen, the Hausas would disown him. What are we witnessing now? The Lord gave me the signs through my prophecy; there is no way he can win,” he said.



Source: Sun

