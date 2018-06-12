We Will Not Change PDP's Name....BOT Chairman

Published:

Chairman of Board of Trustees, BoT, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, has said the party would not accept any proposal from any political group for the change of its slogan and symbol, the umbrella.In a statement issued in Kaduna, yesterday, Senator Jibrin said the BoT of the party will stand resolutely against the persecution of its members, including former governor in the name of fighting corruption.He spoke on a day Deputy National Chaiman of PDP, Senator Babayo Gamawa, said All Progressives Congress, APC, administration had failed Nigerians by not fulfilling the campaign promises it made in 2015.Jibrin said: “The BoT is ever ready to stand against any plot to frame PDP leaders, including serving governors, past ministers, past governors and all members.“Please keep the umbrella and our slogan ‘power to the people’ very intact,” he added while congratulating the national chairman of the party “for working hard towards making the party stable.”He said members of the new BoT have not been constituted because the party wanted to meet with the requirement in the amended constitution of the party.He said the process of adopting the amendment, which empowers every state of the federation and the FCT to legitimately have one person representing them and five members from each of the six zones in the BoT, was about to be concluded.According to him, he is working very hard with the state chairmen and “our six national vice chairmen to bring forth very able, responsible, experienced and respected members into BoT.“Once the exercise is concluded, the new BoT members and already existing members will now be inaugurated,” he stated.