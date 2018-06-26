We Raped Corpse Of Our Victim, Ate Her Flesh .. Arrested Ritualists Confession

Published:

A prime suspect and his two accomplices who allegedly collaborated in killing a 19-year-old girl for ritual in Adavi LGA of Kogi State said they raped their victim before killing her and also raped her corpse after the killing.



Self acclaimed prophet Oluwasegun Otaru of the Voice of Canaan Temple C&S Aladura Church, Adavi and his two accomplices, Oluwasegun Samuel and Yakubu Abdulmumuni, made the revelation yesterday when they were paraded by the Kogi State Police Command. The suspects also confessed that they severed the palms of their victims which they roasted and ate as part of their ritual activities for money making.



They were paraded along with seven other suspects arrested by the command over the killing of a policeman and three other persons. Otaru said he was called by God to be a prophet but was deceived by the love of money.



He said he had on two occasions exhumed dead bodies from the grave for money making purposes but which never worked out.



He said he arranged the ritual killing of the late Mercy Moses with the belief that it would fetch him N2.5 million at the end of the day.



Spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, William Aya, said the suspects were arrested following a report of the sudden disappearance of the deceased.



He said the duo of Oluwasegun Samuel and Yakubu Abdulmumuni went to a hotel in the area where they picked the young woman whom they took to the prime suspect’s temple.



He said the two suspects led police team to where the prime suspect was eventually arrested and the remains of the deceased exhumed from a shallow grave. Aya added that the deceased’s body parts, including head and palms, where recovered from the prime suspect.



The seven other suspects paraded in connection with the killings of a policeman and three other persons were Ubile Attah, Abdul Tijani, Julius Alhassan, Onuche James, Akwu Audu, Shehu Haliru and Amedu Yakubu.



The police spokesman said the suspects were arrested from Ejule and Ugwolawo axis in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.



Aya said the cases were still under investigation and that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion.

