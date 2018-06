'We Have Spent Over $9bn On Power, Roads In The Last Two Years' - Buhari

Published:





has disclosed that contrary to what many, especially those in opposition think, his administration has spent about $9bn (N2 .745trn) on power, roads and railways in the country in the last two years.Buhari who was speaking at the said the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and Commission for Africa in Abuja on Monday, June 4, 2018, said the expenditure was part of the ongoing plans by his government to diversify the economy through the development of tourism, agriculture and solid minerals.Noting that the Federal Government was investing heavily in infrastructure, the President also said that as part of his administration’s social investment programmes , the government was giving N 5, 000 monthly to some 297, 973 poor homes in the country.The President further said that Nigeria was expected to benefit from tourism through the increase in foreign exchange earnings, revenue generation, employment creation and cultural integration.