'We Have Spent Over $9bn On Power, Roads In The Last Two Years' - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that contrary to what many, especially those in opposition think, his administration has spent about $9bn (N2 .745trn) on power, roads and railways in the country in the last two years.
Buhari who was speaking at the said the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and Commission for Africa in Abuja on Monday, June 4, 2018, said the expenditure was part of the ongoing plans by his government to diversify the economy through the development of tourism, agriculture and solid minerals.
Noting that the Federal Government was investing heavily in infrastructure, the President also said that as part of his administration’s social investment programmes, the government was giving N 5, 000 monthly to some 297, 973 poor homes in the country.
The President further said that Nigeria was expected to benefit from tourism through the increase in foreign exchange earnings, revenue generation, employment creation and cultural integration.
“We are making steady efforts to diversify the economy through agriculture, solid minerals development and tourism. We are also investing heavily in infrastructure to promote tourism.
This administration has injected about $ 9 bn to strengthen its investment in power, roads and railway in the past two years.
The government is also investing in the social investment programme to promote human capital development which has benefitted over nine million people.
These programmes include our home-grown school feeding programme that is providing one meal a day to 7.4 million pupils in 22 states of the federation.
There is also the Conditional Cash Transfer under which some 297, 973 poor homes are receiving N 5, 000 monthly. The government is also providing public safety and security to all Nigerians, investors and tourists.
Government is also investing a lot of resources in building the inventory of equipment and capacity of security agencies to keep the country safe."
