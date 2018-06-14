We Don't Want You ,Labour Party Tells Mimiko

Published:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Labour party on Wednesday rejected plans by former Governor of Ondo state Olusegun Mimiko to return to the workers’ party.





Chairman of the party Mike Omotosho told journalists that the NLC was fully aware of plans Mimiko to allegedly destabilise the current gains being made by the party.





“It is very obvious that the sole purpose of Mimiko’s re-approach to Labour Party is to use the workers’ party to launder his sagging political image,” he said.





“Nigerians would recall that Mimiko abandoned the Labour Party for the Peoples Democratic Party a few days to Labour Party’s October 2015 National Convention.





“Such a treachery and betrayal of a party that gave the former Governor succour in the darkest hour of his political career.





“Especially, as it manifests in his two term victory on the ticket of Labour Party is to say the least, cheap and callous.





“It also revealed paucity of knowledge of the philosophy of the Labour Party as a people rooted party and dearth of class consciousness on his part.”





