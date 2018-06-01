We Are Working Hard To End Boko Haram – Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that only collective fight will stop Boko Haram’s threat to lives and property.





He made this known when receiving the Letter of Credence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to Nigeria, Moustapha Traore, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.





The president noted that the sub-region would continue struggling with the basics of development so long as people live in fear and uncertainty.









He said: “The problems of terrorism and banditry have persisted in our countries, and we are doing our best to secure lives and property, but we tend to underestimate cross-border influences.





“Take for instance, the external influences on Boko Haram, and the impact of what happened in Libya. These are very critical issues that must be looked into because they are all at the expense of development.”

Share This