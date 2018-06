Published:

Arsenal have declared their support for the Super Eagles ahead of their 2018 Fifa World Cup opener against Croatia.





Nigeria, who have Gunners forward Alex Iwobi on their side, will take on the Europeans on Saturday at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Russia, in a Group D duel.





And in a tweet on their official Twitter handle, the north London side said, ”Good luck tonight to Alex Iwobi. We will be backing you.”

