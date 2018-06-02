We Are Happy Sending Yahoo Yahoo Boys Money – White Lady Slams EFCC

Published:





A white lady has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that they should stop arresting internet fraudsters (Yahoo Boys).





The unnamed woman, a Caucasian, was seen in a viral footage telling the Commission that they are happy sending them money.





In the video footage, the white lady said that it is their responsibility to ensure that these Nigerian youngsters live their lives to the fullest and make them happy.





The woman emphatically said Yahoo Boys should not be hunted for cyber crimes.“EFCC Nigeria, leave Yahoo boys alone. It’s our duty to make them fresh. We are happy sending the boys money because they make us happy,” she said

