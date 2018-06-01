Wait Till After 2019 Before You Contest - Buhari Tells Nigerian Youths

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the “Not Too Young To Run” movement to “postpone” its “campaigns” until after the 2019 elections. The 75-year-old Nigerian leader said this on Thursday in Abuja after signing the “Not Too Young To Run” bill at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





“Thus, it may be tempting for you to think of this as the end of the journey. However, it is only the beginning; there is still a lot of work ahead, towards ensuring that young people take full advantage of the opportunities provided not only by this constitutional amendment, but also through Nigeria’s boundless prospects,” he said.





“You should inculcate the spirit of self help. Those who complete their training should not just sit down and wait for government or private sector to employ them. You should be innovative and turn your hands to any legitimate work that will enable you to sustain yourself.





“Please, can I ask you to postpone your campaigns till after the 2019 elections! “Finally, let me say how proud I am, and how proud the entire country is, of what you have accomplished. Congratulations and best of luck with continuing to work to make Nigeria a greater country for us and future generations of Nigerians.”

Share This