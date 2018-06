Published:

As a follow up to the earlier story published by CKN News over another petrol tanker accident on the Suleja road this morning, the FRSC in a short statement obtained by CKN News few minutes ago stated that the accident involving a tanker and trailer now along Suleja-Minna(Malankaro) is being handled.According to the spokesman of FRSC Commander Bisi Kazeem,the men of the fire service and the FRSC are now on ground to put off the fire as the vehicles are burning.Five people were injured in the accident with no loss of life.The injured have been evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.Pictures :Courtesy FRSC