UN Alleges Boko Haram, Nigerian Soldiers Killed 881 Children In 2017

Published:

The United Nations has said 881 children were either killed or maimed by terror group Boko Haram and the Nigerian troops in 2017.





The UN Secretary-General’s report on ‘children and armed conflict’ disclosed this in a statement.





Many of the casualties were recorded after aerial bombardments and the targeting of children suspected to be carrying person-borne improvised explosive devices.





The report read in part, “The United Nations verified a total of 881 children killed (570) and maimed (311) in Nigeria, attributed to Boko Haram (620) and to Nigerian Security Forces (NSF) (261).”





Almost half of all casualties resulted from suicide attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram (including the use of children as carriers of person-borne improvised explosive devices) (411).





The report added, “With regard to NSF, casualties were caused by aerial bombardments (235) and the targeting of children suspected to be carrying person-borne improvised explosive devices (26).”





In the meantime, the Nigerian military authority has yet to respond to the report.

Share This