UK Tasks EFCC To Ensure Only Credible People Participates In 2019 Election

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria has advised the EFCC to partner the INEC to ensure that there is no vote buying in the build-up to the 2019 general election.





Paul Arkwright, in a visit to the anti-graft agency on Wednesday in Abuja, also advised the Commission against taking sides with any political party.





“INEC and EFCC should be there to preserve the integrity of the political process, including taking forward investigations without any prejudice on one side or the other, following the evidence and taking action where it is justified,” he said.





He further said, “We are pleased to see how the EFCC operates, and we are assuring you of the endless support of the British Government in the fight against corruption.





“The UK and Nigeria have evolved and made progress in the fight against corruption, and the EFCC’s achievements have been impressive.”





Responding, acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, said, “I assure you that there is no political interference in what we do. We will continue to work with stakeholders like INEC who we have an agreement with to ensure that there is no interference to ensure free and fair elections in Nigeria and we will stop people using money to buy votes.”

