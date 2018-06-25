Uche Secondus Congratulates Adams Oshiomhole On Election As APC Chairman

Published:

Share This

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated the newly elected National Chairman of the Ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole.Prince Secondus in a congratulatory statement from his media office signed by media Adviser,Ike Abonyi wished the former Edo state Governor well in his new challenge and is hopeful that his coming will help to deepen democracy in the country.According to Prince Secondus "on behalf of my party, the main opposition PDP I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party." May I assure you of the PDP's readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic instuitions to strive.