Two Years After, Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Abuja Missing Lady, Charity Aiyedogbon (Photos)

The FCT police command today paraded the suspected killers of Charity Aiyedogbon who went missing since May 2016. The suspects 27 year old Chukwujekwu Ezeugo and 28 year old Emmanuel Adogah were apprehened on June 11th after years of investigation.





The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Sadiq Bello who paraded them before newsmen, said that Ezeugo confessed to killing the deceased who was his girlfriend so he could take possession of her Acura ZDS Jeep and other property which have been recovered form him.









Ezeugo, who had been at large since the disappearance of Charity, confessed to have conspired with Adogah to murder her on May 9, 2016 at Kagini, Abuja.





Ezeugo also confessed to have given her excess alcohol before moving her from his house at Yaounde Street to Kagini, where himself and his accomplice butchered and packaged her corpse in two sacks and dumped by the bank in Ushafa, Bwari, Abuja.

