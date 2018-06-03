Mercy Aigbe Is A Confirmed Hypocrite... Actress Toyin Abraham

Published:

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham appears to be on the verge of exposing the secrets of once-reportedly battered actress, Mercy Aigbe.





In what seems like a troll, Abraham has threatened to tell the world what Aigbe “did to her home”.





She began the troll by claiming Mercy Aigbe who is separated from her decade-long husband Lanre Gentry, “pushed her to the extreme”.





Abraham then called her fellow actress a hypocrite who writes long epistles when she sees her fellow colleagues fighting.





She wrote: “Mercy you pushed me to the extreme, kilode? (what is it?)





“You are a hypocrite. I have no issue with them? You are an old fool (Agbaya ni e).





“Mercy anytime you see your colleague fighting anyone that is when you write stupid epistle. You are a hypocrite (Alabosi ni e Mercy), a mad stupid hypocrite. Go and sit down. #MercyAlabosi.”





In a followup to the troll, she äsks, “Should I tell them what you did to my home? Alabosi Osi (Stupid Hypocrite).”

Share This