Tolerate Lawmakers As Your Children - Saraki Tells Buhari

President of the Nigerian Senate Bukola Saraki has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tolerate lawmakers in the National Assembly.





Represented by Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Na’Allah, when a delegation of lawmakers paid Buhari sallah homage, Saraki said this Assembly has had the best relationship with the Executive since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.





“Mr President, I have the authority of each and every member of the senate and the house of representatives to wish you a blessed Eid-el-Fitr,” he said.





“And I have the authority of each and every one of us to equally pledge our loyalty and commitment to work with you for the betterment of this country and to wish you more strength; to wish you more health and most importantly Mr President to add additional degree of tolerance for you so that you tolerate us as your children.





“Mr President, let me seize this opportunity to say, for the record, that from 1999, when we started our democratic experience till date, no president and I repeat, `no president and I say for the third time, no president has received this amount of cooperation from the national assembly like you contrary to what is outside there.”

